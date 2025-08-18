Amazon's Appstore for Android phones shuts down in 2 days
Amazon just announced it's closing its Appstore for non-Amazon Android devices on August 20, 2025.
After 14 years of trying to compete with Google Play, the Appstore will only stick around for Fire tablets and Fire TV—so if you use an Android phone or tablet, support is ending soon.
What happens to your apps
Apps you got from the Amazon Appstore on Android will still open after the shutdown, but they won't get any more updates or security fixes.
Amazon Coins are also being discontinued; if you have unused Coins and up-to-date payment info, you'll get a refund automatically.
Things to keep in mind
Amazon suggests checking your account details and Coin balance before August 20 so you don't miss out on refunds.
If your payment info is outdated, update it ASAP.
Good news: the Amazon Music app isn't affected by this change—it'll keep working on all Android devices as usual.