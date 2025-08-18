OPPO K13 Turbo with 7,000mAh battery goes on sale
OPPO just dropped its K13 Turbo in India, bringing a big 6.8-inch AMOLED display, speedy MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chip, and a sharp 50MP main camera.
The phone was first shown off on August 11, 2024, and starts at ₹27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.
Take a look at the highlights
The K13 Turbo packs a massive 7,000mAh battery with super-fast 80W charging—so you spend less time plugged in.
It runs Android 15 out of the box and comes with up to 256GB storage.
Other highlights: a smooth 120Hz display, advanced cooling for gaming or streaming marathons, water resistance (IPX6/IPX8/IPX9), and a selfie-ready 16MP front camera.
Launch day buyers can snag up to ₹3,000 off with select banks (bringing it down to ₹24,999), and you get color choices between First Purple, Knight White, or Midnight Maverick.