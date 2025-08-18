WhatsApp's new 'Schedule Calls' feature takes on video conferencing apps
WhatsApp just launched a handy 'Schedule Calls' feature for individual and group chats, rolling out globally starting August 2025.
Now, you can set up calls ahead of time from the Calls tab, see who's joining with attendee lists, and share links to join the call—making it way easier to coordinate hangouts or meetings.
Hand-raising, emoji reactions, and join notifications
Alongside scheduling, WhatsApp added cool extras: you can raise your hand during calls and react with emojis without interrupting anyone.
Users who schedule WhatsApp calls also get notified when someone joins via shared links.
These updates are all about making both casual catch-ups and work calls feel more organized (and less awkward).
A stronger competitor to video conferencing platforms
With these new features, WhatsApp is clearly stepping up its game against Google Meet, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams.
For anyone who already uses WhatsApp daily, this makes it a stronger pick for both personal plans and professional meetings—while still keeping privacy front and center.