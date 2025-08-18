How to secure old gadgets before selling

Selling old gadgets can be an excellent way to earn some extra bucks, but it is imperative to keep your personal information secure before giving them away. Most of us ignore the steps to keep our data safe, which ultimately puts our privacy at risk. Here, we have practical tips to prepare your devices for sale and keep your personal information safe.

Tip 1 Back up your data Before you sell any gadget, back up all your data. This way, you won't lose any important files or memories stored on the device. Use cloud services or external storage devices like USB drives or external hard disks for this purpose. Once you have confirmed that all necessary data has been backed up, you can proceed with confidence knowing your information is safe.

Tip 2 Perform a factory reset A factory reset returns the device to its original settings and wipes all personal data from it. This step is critical to prevent unauthorized access to your information by future users of the gadget. Ensure that you follow the manufacturer's instructions carefully while performing a factory reset, as this will ensure that no residual data remains on the device.

Tip 3 Remove SIM and memory cards Before selling your smartphone or tablet, don't forget to take out the SIM and memory cards from the device. These cards usually carry sensitive information like contacts, messages, and photos. By taking them out before selling, you save them from falling into the wrong hands and protect yourself from the potential misuse of this information by someone who gets their hands on these cards.

Tip 4 Clean physical components thoroughly Cleaning your gadget thoroughly before selling not just makes it more appealing but also leaves no traces of personal use behind. Wipe down screens with microfiber cloths and use compressed air for keyboards or ports where dust might accumulate over time. A clean device makes a good impression and may even help you fetch a better price during sale negotiations.