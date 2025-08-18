Didn't know whole story: Saswata Chatterjee on 'Bengal Files' row

Veteran Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee , who plays the antagonist in The Bengal Files, has distanced himself from the controversy surrounding the film. In a recent interview with The Wall, he said that he is not a historian and cannot check if a story is politically correct or not. "I am just an actor. I liked a character and I played it," he added. He also clarified that he wasn't made aware of the entire story, but just his track.

Role selection On why he took up 'The Bengal Files' role Chatterjee explained his decision to take up the role in The Bengal Files. "I don't know. Let me tell you this. Nowadays, it's a trend, the whole story won't be told to anyone. You only get to know your track, your character," he said. "And when I was told about the role [in The Bengal Files], I found the character to be amazing." Netizens have been bashing Bengali actors like Chatterjee for acting in a "propaganda" film.

Title change Chatterjee was unaware of the title change Chatterjee also revealed that he was unaware of the film's title change from The Delhi Files to The Bengal Files. "While the shooting was going on, the name of the film was Delhi Files and after the shooting was completed, I came to know that it was changed to The Bengal Files. That is not in my hands," he said.

Film defense 'If Bengal is belittled, go to court': Chatterjee Chatterjee defended The Bengal Files amid the controversy. "If those whose job it is feel that Bengal is being belittled, then they can go to court with the information. There is no point in just making noise," he said. The film has been facing several objections for allegedly distorting history and showing West Bengal in a bad light. A major ruckus erupted during its trailer launch event in Kolkata over the weekend.

Twitter Post 'Law-order has failed,' claimed director during trailer launch chaos #WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal | 'The Bengal Files' director Vivek Agnihotri alleges disruption during trailer launch of his film, he says, " If this is not dictatorship/fascism, then what is?...Law and order in your state has failed, and this is the reason that everyone supports… pic.twitter.com/rjQc0jh7iR — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2025