Next Article
'Baaghi 4': New song 'Guzaara' showcases Shroff-Sandhu's chemistry
The new song "Guzaara" from "Baaghi 4" is out now, bringing some heartfelt vibes to the action-packed film. Sung by Josh Brar, it's a Hindi take on his Punjabi hit "Tere Bina Na Guzara."
The video highlights emotional moments between Tiger Shroff and Harnaaz Sandhu, showing off their chemistry and giving us a peek at Ronny's (Shroff) softer side.
Meanwhile, here's more about 'Baaghi 4'
After a five-year break, the "Baaghi" franchise is back with written by Sajid Nadiadwala and A Harsha directing.
The teaser, which dropped August 11, promises intense action with Shroff joined by Sonam Bajwa, Sandhu, and Sanjay Dutt.
This time around, the story blends high-octane stunts with themes of love and revenge.
Catch it in theaters on September 5.