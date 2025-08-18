'Baaghi 4': New song 'Guzaara' showcases Shroff-Sandhu's chemistry Entertainment Aug 18, 2025

The new song "Guzaara" from "Baaghi 4" is out now, bringing some heartfelt vibes to the action-packed film. Sung by Josh Brar, it's a Hindi take on his Punjabi hit "Tere Bina Na Guzara."

The video highlights emotional moments between Tiger Shroff and Harnaaz Sandhu, showing off their chemistry and giving us a peek at Ronny's (Shroff) softer side.