'Bengal Files' trailer: Agnihotri promises 'boldest film on Hindu genocide'

The trailer of The Bengal Files is filled with several unsettling, disturbing moments. In one scene, a voice declares, "Yeh Paschim Bangal hai, yaha do constitution chalta hai, ek Hinduon ka, ek Musalmanon ka." Another character asserts with conviction, "Sirf zameen ka tukda nahi, Bharat ka light house hai Bangal." The film also raises thought-provoking questions about communal politics and freedom in India.

In memory of the victims of Direct Action Day (16th August 1946), I present to you the official trailer of #TheBengalFiles — the boldest film ever on the untold story of the Hindu genocide. In cinemas 5th September 2025. Please bless us.🙏🏻 Watch on YouTube:… pic.twitter.com/pIFvyTGI3d

Director's statement

Agnihotri calls film 'wake-up call'

Agnihotri said, "The Bengal Files is a wake-up call... a roar that we will not let Bengal become another Kashmir." "We decided to launch the trailer in Kolkata to bring authenticity to the portrayal of the untold story of Hindu genocide." The movie has long been mired in controversy. During the trailer launch, chaos erupted at the venue, prompting strong reactions from Agnihotri and Joshi.