'Bengal Files' trailer: Agnihotri promises 'boldest film on Hindu genocide'
What's the story
The much-anticipated trailer of The Bengal Files was unveiled on Saturday. Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the film is set against the backdrop of West Bengal's tumultuous political history and explores themes of communal violence and political narratives. It features a star-studded cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Simratt Kaur, and Darshan Kumarr. The film releases on September 5.
Trailer highlights
Trailer showcases unsettling moments, raises questions on communal politics
The trailer of The Bengal Files is filled with several unsettling, disturbing moments. In one scene, a voice declares, "Yeh Paschim Bangal hai, yaha do constitution chalta hai, ek Hinduon ka, ek Musalmanon ka." Another character asserts with conviction, "Sirf zameen ka tukda nahi, Bharat ka light house hai Bangal." The film also raises thought-provoking questions about communal politics and freedom in India.
Twitter Post
Watch the trailer here
In memory of the victims of Direct Action Day (16th August 1946), I present to you the official trailer of #TheBengalFiles — the boldest film ever on the untold story of the Hindu genocide.— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 16, 2025
In cinemas 5th September 2025.
Please bless us.🙏🏻
Watch on YouTube:… pic.twitter.com/pIFvyTGI3d
Director's statement
Agnihotri calls film 'wake-up call'
Agnihotri said, "The Bengal Files is a wake-up call... a roar that we will not let Bengal become another Kashmir." "We decided to launch the trailer in Kolkata to bring authenticity to the portrayal of the untold story of Hindu genocide." The movie has long been mired in controversy. During the trailer launch, chaos erupted at the venue, prompting strong reactions from Agnihotri and Joshi.
Twitter Post
'If this is not dictatorship...'
#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal | 'The Bengal Files' director Vivek Agnihotri alleges disruption during trailer launch of his film, he says, " If this is not dictatorship/fascism, then what is?...Law and order in your state has failed, and this is the reason that everyone supports… pic.twitter.com/rjQc0jh7iR— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2025