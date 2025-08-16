LOADING...
'Bengal Files' trailer: Agnihotri promises 'boldest film on Hindu genocide'

By Isha Sharma
Aug 16, 2025
02:51 pm
The much-anticipated trailer of The Bengal Files was unveiled on Saturday. Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the film is set against the backdrop of West Bengal's tumultuous political history and explores themes of communal violence and political narratives. It features a star-studded cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Simratt Kaur, and Darshan Kumarr. The film releases on September 5.

Trailer showcases unsettling moments, raises questions on communal politics

The trailer of The Bengal Files is filled with several unsettling, disturbing moments. In one scene, a voice declares, "Yeh Paschim Bangal hai, yaha do constitution chalta hai, ek Hinduon ka, ek Musalmanon ka." Another character asserts with conviction, "Sirf zameen ka tukda nahi, Bharat ka light house hai Bangal." The film also raises thought-provoking questions about communal politics and freedom in India.

Watch the trailer here

Agnihotri calls film 'wake-up call'

Agnihotri said, "The Bengal Files is a wake-up call... a roar that we will not let Bengal become another Kashmir." "We decided to launch the trailer in Kolkata to bring authenticity to the portrayal of the untold story of Hindu genocide." The movie has long been mired in controversy. During the trailer launch, chaos erupted at the venue, prompting strong reactions from Agnihotri and Joshi.

