Next Article
Ravi Teja-Sreeleela's 'Mass Jathara' unlikely to release on this date
Ravi Teja and Sreeleela's new movie, Mass Jathara, is increasingly unlikely to arrive on August 27, 2025 as planned, due to production delays.
Production hit a pause because of an ongoing strike in the Telugu film industry—some scenes and songs are still waiting to be filmed.
The movie is directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu and produced by Sithara Entertainments with Fortune Four Cinemas.
Will 'Mass Jathara' opt for OTT release?
When it does release, Mass Jathara will head straight to theaters.
The film was scheduled for a theatrical release.
Why the delay?
The industry strike is about better working conditions and scheduling reforms.
While pay raises have been agreed upon, disagreements over work hours and hiring terms are holding things up—and that's what pushed back this film's release.