Ravi Teja-Sreeleela's 'Mass Jathara' unlikely to release on this date Entertainment Aug 16, 2025

Ravi Teja and Sreeleela's new movie, Mass Jathara, is increasingly unlikely to arrive on August 27, 2025 as planned, due to production delays.

Production hit a pause because of an ongoing strike in the Telugu film industry—some scenes and songs are still waiting to be filmed.

The movie is directed by Bhanu Bogavarapu and produced by Sithara Entertainments with Fortune Four Cinemas.