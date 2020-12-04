India beat Australia in the first T20I of the three-match series on Friday. The visitors restricted Australia (150/7) after having earlier posted a below-par score of 161/7. Australia had earlier won the toss and fielded first at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Indian spinners Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal were excellent with the ball as Moises Henriques' all-round effort wasn't enough. Here's more.

AUS vs IND How did the match pan out?

India lost Shikhar Dhawan early on, before KL Rahul (51) put on two decent partnerships. But from 86/2, India were reduced to 92/5. That took the steam out of the visitors, with Australia applying pressure. However, Ravindra Jadeja scored a brisk 44*. In reply, Australia got off to a flier, before being reduced to 75/3. From 113/3, Australia lost their way in the end.

Rahul KL Rahul smashes 12th career T20I fifty

KL Rahul (51) batted well, before perishing in the 14th over. The opener registered 12th career T20I fifty and a second versus Australia. Notably, Rahul went past the 1,500-run mark in T20Is (1,512). He surpassed the tally of former Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene (1,493). He became just the sixth Indian player to surpass the 1,500-run mark.

Runs Finch is now the eighth-highest scorer in T20Is

Aaron Finch scored a decent 26-ball 35, including five fours and a six. The Australian skipper is now the highest run-scorer against India in T20Is, surpassing New Zealand's Colin Munro. Finch has raced to 2,149 career T20I runs at 38.37. Notably, Finch has surpassed former New Zealand star Brendon McCullum in terms of career T20I runs (2,140) and become the eighth-highest scorer.

Duo Chahal races to 58 T20I scalps, Starc equals Morkel's tally

Coming on as a concussion substitute for Jadeja, wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed three wickets. The experienced player has raced to 58 T20I wickets and surpassed the tally of West Indies' Samuel Badree (56). Australian pacer Mitchell Starc (2/34) has 47 T20I scalps, equaling the mark of former South African stalwart Morne Morkel.

Information Natarajan claims three wickets on debut

Left-arm pacer T Natarajan, who marked his ODI debut with figures of 2/70, claimed three wickets (3/30) on his T20I debut as well. He claimed the wickets of Glenn Maxwell (2), D'Arcy Short (34) and Mitchell Starc (1).

Do you know? India win nine consecutive T20Is