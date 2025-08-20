SA bowlers with best ODI figures against Australia Down Under

South Africa thrashed Australia in the 1st ODI at Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns, on August 19. The Proteas successfully defended 296 after restricting the hosts to 198. Notably, Australia were down to 89/6 at one stage. Keshav Maharaj took a match-winning five-wicket haul, powering SA's biggest ODI win over Australia Down Under. Maharaj now has the third-best ODI figures for SA against Australia Down Under.

#1 Morne Morkel: 5/21 in Perth, 2014 Former speedster Morne Morkel owns the best bowling figures for South Africa versus the hosts in Australia. He too 5/21 in the 2014 WACA ODI, helping South Africa win by three wickets. The Proteas bowled Australia out for 154, thanks to the hostile spells from Morkel, Dale Steyn, and Vernon Philander. SA were home by the 28th over despite suffering a collapse.

#2 Lance Klusner: 5/24 in Melbourne, 1997 In 1997, the legendary Lance Klusner powered South Africa to one of their greatest ODI wins Down Under. During the Carlton & United Series match in Melbourne, Klusner took an incredible fifer (5/24) against the Aussies. This came after the Proteas scored an under-par 170/8 in 50 overs. However, Klusner's efforts dismantled the Aussies for 125 in 39.1 overs.

#3 Keshav Maharaj: 5/33 in Cairns, 2025 Maharaj was the pick of SA's bolwers in the 2025 Cairns ODI. He took 5/33 in 10 overs, recording his maiden ODI fifer. Notably, Maharaj became the fourth finger-spinner with an ODI fifer in Australia. He joined the likes of Ravi Shastri (1991), Saqlain Mushtaq (1996), and Jimmy Adams (1996). Maharaj is also the fourth spinner with a fifer for SA in ODIs.