Decoding South Africa's biggest ODI totals against Australia Down Under

South Africa thrashed Australia in the 1st ODI at Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns, on August 19. The Proteas successfully defended 296 after restricting the hosts to 198. Notably, Australia were down to 89/6 at one stage. Spinner Keshav Maharaj took a match-winning five-wicket haul, powering SA's biggest ODI win over Australia Down Under. Notably, SA also recorded their second-biggest ODI total against Australia Down Under.

#1 320/5 in Hobart, 2018 Only once have South Africa crossed the 300-run mark against the hosts in Australia (ODIs). In the 2018 Hobart ODI, the Proteas racked up 320/5 in 50 overs, riding on a 252-run stand between Faf du Plessis (125) and David Miller (139). The duo stepped up after SA were down to 55/3. Australia could amass 280/9 despite Shaun Marsh's ton.

#2 296/8 in Cairns, 2025 As mentioned, SA's 296/8 in the 2025 Cairns ODI is now their second-biggest total against Australia Down Under. They were bolstered by contributions from the top order. Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, and Matthew Breetzke scored half-centuries. Later, an incredible fifer from Keshav Maharaj triggered Australia's collapse. They went down from 60/0 to 89/6. The hosts later perished for 198.