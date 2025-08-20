Has Shivam Dube been impactful in T20I cricket? Key stats 

India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Suryakumar Yadav have announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE. The team has been met with some criticism, especially over the inclusion of Shivam Dube . The all-rounder, who has played 35 T20I matches with decent success, was selected ahead of the in-form Shreyas Iyer. On this note, we decode his numbers in the T20I format.

Stats Batting average of 31-plus As per ESPNcricinfo, Dube has batted 26 times across 31 T20I matches, scoring 531 runs at 31.23 with four half-centuries. His highest score is an unbeaten 63 as 140.10 reads his strike rate. With his medium-pace bowling, he has also claimed 13 wickets across 24 innings (ER: 9.36). His best bowling figures are three wickets for just 30 runs in four overs.

T20 WC Paltry numbers in T20 WC Though Dube was a part of India's 2024 T20 World Cup win, he failed to set the stage on fire. Across eight games, he could only manage 133 runs at an average of 22.16. His strike rate (114.65) was also paltry as he bowled a solitary over in the tourney. Notably, he scored a crucial 16-ball 27 in the final against South Africa. However, his overall returns did not justify his selection over Rinku Singh.

End overs Numbers in death overs Dube, who is set to bat at five or lower, has a T20I strike rate of 151.66 in the final five overs. Meanwhile, the other designated finishers in the team - Rinku Singh and Hardik Pandya - boast T20I strike rates of 170-plus in this phase. Coming to the 2025 Indian Premier League, Dube struck at just 145.45 in overs between 16 and 20.

Information His overall numbers in IPL 2025 Though Dube scored 357 runs for the Chennai Super Kings at 32.45 in IPL 2025, his strike rate of 132.22 did not help the Yellow Brigade much. He often failed to garner quick runs in the middle and death overs.

Prospect Will Dube make it to India's initial XI? With Hardik Pandya and Axar all but set to bat at six and six respectively, Dube needs to fight with Rinku Singh for a spot in the XI. The latter, who is also a gun fielder, has been terrific in T20Is. Moreover, he had better numbers to show in IPL 2025. Hence, Dube might not make it to India's initial XI for the T20 Asia Cup.