Presenting South Africa's biggest ODI wins against Australia Down Under

After going down in T20Is, South Africa beat Australia in the 1st ODI at Cazaly's Stadium, Cairns. The Proteas successfully defended 296 after restricting the hosts to 198. Mitchell Marsh slammed a brilliant 88 as Australia were down to 89/6. Spinner Keshav Maharaj took a match-winning five-wicket haul for SA. Notably, SA claimed their biggest ODI win over Australia Down Under (by runs).

#1 98 runs in Cairns, 2025 As mentioned, South Africa's recent 98-run victory is their biggest over Australia Down Under. The Proteas were powered by an incredible five-wicket haul from spinner Maharaj. Maharaj recorded his maiden ODI fifer (5/33 in 10 overs), triggering Australia's collapse. They eventually perished for 198 in 40.5 overs. As per Cricbuzz, Maharaj became the fourth finger-spinner with an ODI fifer in Australia.

Information 11 wickets taken by spinners In Cairns, as many as 11 wickets fell to spin, the joint-most in an ODI in Australia, according to Cricbuzz. The 1997 Australia-Pakistan Sydney match also saw 11 such wickets.

#2 82 runs in Perth, 1994 South Africa's previous biggest win in this regard came in the 1994 Benson & Hedges World Series (WACA, Perth). Being invited to bat, the Proteas were restricted to 208/7 in 50 overs. The Aussie bowlers fared well on what was earlier deemed the fastest surface. However, the Mark Taylor-led Australians were bowled out for 126 in 41 overs. SA, therefore, claimed an 82-run win.