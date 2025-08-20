Batters with most runs after first three ODIs

South African batting star Matthew Breetzke has set a new record for the most runs scored in his first three One Day Internationals (ODIs). He achieved this milestone with a 57-run knock in the opening ODI against Australia on Tuesday in Cairns. Breetzke's latest knock has taken his total to an incredible 290 runs. On this note, let's look at the batters with the most runs in their first three ODIs.

#1 Matthew Breetzke - 290 runs Breetzke made his international debut in February 2025 against New Zealand. He scored an impressive 150 runs on his ODI debut, the highest score ever by a player on their first appearance. In his second ODI, he scored 83 runs against Pakistan. The 57 in the recent match has taken his tally to 290 runs at an average of 96.66 and a strike rate of 100.69.

#2 Nick Knight - 264 Breetzke's score of 57 against Australia on Tuesday helped him break the previous record held by England's Nick Knight, who had scored a total of 264 runs in his first three ODIs. The latter made 26 on his ODI debut against Pakistan in 1996. The following two games of the series saw Knight register centuries (113 & 125*).