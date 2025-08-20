SA's Matthew Breetzke breaks this ODI record vs Australia: Details
What's the story
South African cricket prodigy Matthew Breetzke has broken the all-time ODI record for most runs scored in the first three innings of a career. The young batsman achieved this feat during his innings of 57 runs against Australia in Cairns. With this, he surpassed England's Nick Knight's previous record of 264 runs in his first three ODIs. Here are further details.
Record-breaking run
Breetzke surpasses Nick Knight's record
Breetzke's ODI career has gotten off to a stellar start, with scores of 150, 83, and now 57. This gives him a total of 290 runs in his first three innings. The previous record holder was England's Nick Knight with 264 runs in his first three ODIs. Breetzke also became the fourth player ever to score 50-plus runs in each of their first three ODIs after Navjot Singh Sidhu, Max O'Dowd, and Tom Cooper.
DYK
Highest individual score on ODI debut
Earlier this year, the youngster played a 150-run knock on his ODI debut against New Zealand in the Pakistan Tri-Series at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. As per ESPNcricinfo, Breetzke now has the highest score by a player on ODI debut. He broke the record of West Indies legend Desmond Haynes, who scored 148 against Australia in 1978. No other player has a 130-plus score in this regard.
Match highlights
South Africa win by 98 runs
In the first match of the ODI series, South Africa posted a total of 296 runs, thanks to half-centuries from Aiden Markram, skipper Temba Bavuma, and Breetzke. Wiaan Mulder's late innings push helped his team cross the 290-mark. The South African bowling unit led by veteran spinner Keshav Maharaj then dismissed Australia for just 198 runs, handing them a comfortable 98-run victory.