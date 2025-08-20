SA's Matthew Breetzke breaks this ODI record vs Australia: Details 

South African cricket prodigy Matthew Breetzke has broken the all-time ODI record for most runs scored in the first three innings of a career. The young batsman achieved this feat during his innings of 57 runs against Australia in Cairns. With this, he surpassed England 's Nick Knight's previous record of 264 runs in his first three ODIs. Here are further details.

Record-breaking run Breetzke surpasses Nick Knight's record Breetzke's ODI career has gotten off to a stellar start, with scores of 150, 83, and now 57. This gives him a total of 290 runs in his first three innings. The previous record holder was England's Nick Knight with 264 runs in his first three ODIs. Breetzke also became the fourth player ever to score 50-plus runs in each of their first three ODIs after Navjot Singh Sidhu, Max O'Dowd, and Tom Cooper.

DYK Highest individual score on ODI debut Earlier this year, the youngster played a 150-run knock on his ODI debut against New Zealand in the Pakistan Tri-Series at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. As per ESPNcricinfo, Breetzke now has the highest score by a player on ODI debut. He broke the record of West Indies legend Desmond Haynes, who scored 148 against Australia in 1978. No other player has a 130-plus score in this regard.