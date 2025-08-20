Asia Cup: Here's why Shubman Gill was named India's vice-captain

Selection rationale

Gill's selection over Axar explained

Responding to a question about Gill's selection over Axar Patel, who was vice-captain in his absence, T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav clarified that Gill was chosen because of his previous experience. "The last time he played T20Is for India was when we went to Sri Lanka. I was leading, he was vice-captain" Yadav said in the presser. "After that, he got busy with all the Test series. So, he didn't get the opportunity to play anywhere in T20Is."