Harbhajan Singh not happy with Siraj, Iyer's Asia Cup snub

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has criticized the selectors for not including Mohammed Siraj and Shreyas Iyer in India's Asia Cup squad. Despite a stellar performance on the England tour, where he took 23 wickets in five Tests, Siraj was left out of the multi-nation tournament. The decision has drawn flak from cricketing expert Harbhajan Singh, who believes his inclusion could have strengthened India's bowling unit.

Expert opinion 'Siraj bowled very well in the recent series' Harbhajan Singh, a veteran spinner, took to his YouTube channel to voice his displeasure over Siraj's exclusion. He said, "I feel that Siraj's name should have been included as well. Siraj bowled very well in the recent series." He added that even though Siraj had bowled a lot in England, he also got enough rest and could have been included in the squad.

Missing element Harbhajan surprised at Shreyas Iyer's exclusion as well Harbhajan further emphasized that Siraj's unique contribution could be missed in the tournament. He said, "If he had been taken, the team would have looked even stronger." The former spinner also expressed his surprise at Shreyas Iyer's exclusion from the squad despite his good form and performance in IPL. He hoped Iyer would get a place in the team but was surprised not to see his name there.