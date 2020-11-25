Sending a message that it stands by its allies, India on Tuesday released new development initiatives for war-torn Afghanistan. The initiatives include the construction of a dam and nearly 150 projects which would cost $80 million.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India was committed to the development of Afghanistan and sees itself as having a "long-term role" in the process.
Agreement for construction of Shahtoot dam concluded: Jaishankar
Jaishankar said India and Afghanistan concluded an agreement for the construction of the Shahtoot dam.
"I am happy to announce today an agreement with Afghanistan for building the Shahtoot dam, which would provide safe drinking water to 2 million residents of Kabul city. It builds on the 202-km Phul-e-Khumri transmission line of 2009 through which will provide power to the city," he explained.