The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday cleared a proposal to name the airport in Ayodhya as the Maryada Purushottam Sri Ram Airport, in honor of the Hindu deity.

In November 2018, during the Deepotsav occasion ahead of Diwali, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced the temple town's airport will have both domestic and international terminals.

It could be the largest airport in UP.