'Sold one for ₹8L': Monsoon sparks 'diamond rush' in Andhra

Early monsoon rains in the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh have turned into a treasure hunt for farmers and villagers. The Kurnool and Anantapur districts are now abuzz with people searching rain-washed fields for precious stones, including diamonds. The Jonnagiri, Tuggali, and Peravali mandals, known for past diamond discoveries, have become hotspots as locals, traders, and outsiders join the seasonal hunt.

Fortune seekers Life-changing finds Bharat Palod, an entrepreneur from Telangana's Mahabubnagar district, said his first find in 2018 changed his life, and this year he sold a diamond for ₹8 lakh. Deepika Dusakanti, a social worker, told PTI that she also sold a diamond for ₹5 lakh to fund underprivileged children's education and hopes to do the same with her current find worth ₹10 lakh.

Diverse seekers Hopes and dreams Naman, an archeology student, said she hopes to fund his studies with stones he found while studying Telugu history, while Godavariamma, a Chittoor farmer, said she came to Jonnagiri after seeing videos of recent finds. "If I find one, it will support my family's needs," she told PTI. The season has also seen high-value discoveries. Venkateshwara Reddy, a farm worker in Peravali village, sold a diamond to a local trader for ₹15 lakh.

Supportive landowner Landowner offers food, water to diggers Commenting on the hunt, P Bajranglal, a landowner in Anantapur, said he has no issues with villagers digging on his 40 acres for diamonds and even provides food and water to those searching. He said he fully supports the activity if it brings happiness to others' lives. Kurnool DIG Koya Praveen noted that folklore about diamonds in Rayalaseema has long shaped the region's identity, with no major crimes reported despite high-value transactions.