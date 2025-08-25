Next Article
Modi to shopkeepers: Put up 'Swadeshi only' signs
Amid ongoing US-India tariff tensions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is encouraging everyone to choose homegrown products.
Speaking in Ahmedabad on Monday, he asked shopkeepers to put up "Swadeshi only" signs—especially with festivals like Navratri and Diwali around the corner.
His message: supporting Indian-made goods can help the country grow stronger and more self-reliant.
What's the bigger picture
Modi's push for 'Swadeshi' fits into India's bigger goal of economic independence.
He believes that even small choices—like picking local over imported—can make a real difference for jobs and national pride, especially when global trade gets tricky.