Modi to shopkeepers: Put up 'Swadeshi only' signs India Aug 25, 2025

Amid ongoing US-India tariff tensions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is encouraging everyone to choose homegrown products.

Speaking in Ahmedabad on Monday, he asked shopkeepers to put up "Swadeshi only" signs—especially with festivals like Navratri and Diwali around the corner.

His message: supporting Indian-made goods can help the country grow stronger and more self-reliant.