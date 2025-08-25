Greater Noida: Man, mother booked for setting wife on fire India Aug 25, 2025

A tragic case from Greater Noida: 28-year-old Nikki Bhati was allegedly killed by her husband and mother-in-law after ongoing dowry harassment.

According to her father, the accused demanded ₹36 lakh and set Nikki on fire; her seven-year-old son claims he saw it all.

The boy is now living with his grandparents and still repeats, "They burnt my mother."