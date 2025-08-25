Next Article
Greater Noida: Man, mother booked for setting wife on fire
A tragic case from Greater Noida: 28-year-old Nikki Bhati was allegedly killed by her husband and mother-in-law after ongoing dowry harassment.
According to her father, the accused demanded ₹36 lakh and set Nikki on fire; her seven-year-old son claims he saw it all.
The boy is now living with his grandparents and still repeats, "They burnt my mother."
Both women faced abuse for dowry demands
Nikki's elder sister Kanchan confirmed that both women faced abuse for dowry and even had their earnings taken away when they tried to become financially independent.
The family is seeking justice, while police have arrested the accused; a case has been registered.