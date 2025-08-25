Next Article
Andhra Pradesh to waive electricity bills for Ganesh pandals
Good news for festival organizers—Andhra Pradesh is waiving electricity charges for Ganesh pandals during Vinayaka Chavithi this year.
After discussions between Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Power Minister Gottipati Ravikumar, and Minister Nara Lokesh, the state decided to cover power costs for about 15,000 Ganesh idols, which will cost around ₹25 crore.
Free power for Durga Puja pandals too
The free electricity offer isn't just for Ganesh celebrations—it also covers Durga Puja pandals during Vijayadasami.
With a special Government Order in place, the state aims to make sure major festivals go smoothly and everyone can celebrate without worrying about power bills.