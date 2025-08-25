Delhi HC says Irani, Modi degrees can't be disclosed
The Delhi High Court has scrapped a CIC order from 2017 that told CBSE to reveal BJP leader Smriti Irani's Class 10 and 12 marksheets.
The court also set aside a similar order about PM Modi's degree, saying school and college records are personal details—not something the public automatically gets to see just because someone is in office.
RTI shouldn't be used for curiosity or sensationalism: Judge
The court made it clear: not everything about public figures should be up for grabs.
Citing the Supreme Court's K.S. Puttaswamy privacy ruling, the judge said sharing academic info without good reason invades privacy—even for politicians.
The decision warns against turning RTI into a tool for curiosity or sensationalism instead of real public interest, reminding us that transparency shouldn't come at the cost of personal data protection.