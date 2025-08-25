Delhi HC says Irani, Modi degrees can't be disclosed

RTI shouldn't be used for curiosity or sensationalism: Judge

The court made it clear: not everything about public figures should be up for grabs.

Citing the Supreme Court's K.S. Puttaswamy privacy ruling, the judge said sharing academic info without good reason invades privacy—even for politicians.

The decision warns against turning RTI into a tool for curiosity or sensationalism instead of real public interest, reminding us that transparency shouldn't come at the cost of personal data protection.