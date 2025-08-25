Flipkart Black subscription program launched: What are the benefits?

Flipkart has launched a new premium subscription program called "Flipkart Black" in India. The program comes with a host of benefits including third-party services. For an annual fee of ₹1,499 (currently available at an introductory price of ₹990), the Flipkart Black subscription offers a one-year free membership to YouTube Premium . This includes ad-free streaming and access to YouTube Music.

Additional perks What are 'Flipkart Black Deals'? Along with the YouTube Premium subscription, Flipkart Black members will also get exclusive offers called 'Flipkart Black Deals.' These deals will be available on premium gadgets and appliances. The subscription also provides cancellation and rescheduling benefits for travel bookings made through Cleartrip or Flipkart Travel at just ₹1.

Shopping benefits Priority customer support and personalized offers Flipkart Black members will get a 5% SuperCoins cashback on every transaction (up to ₹100 per purchase). They will also get early access to major sales with instant bank offers. The subscription promises priority customer support and personalized offers based on users' lifestyles, letting them curate their own deals for entertainment and lifestyle.