Ganesh Chaturthi: Mumbai police deploy over 17,600 officers for festivities
Mumbai is getting ready for Ganesh Chaturthi starting August 27, and the city's police aren't taking any chances.
Over 17,600 officers—including thousands of constables and inspectors—will be on duty to keep things safe as huge crowds gather for the festivities.
Drones, CCTVs, bomb squads will be on duty
Expect to see a serious security setup: drones buzzing overhead, more than 11,000 CCTV cameras watching key spots like Girgaon Chowpatty, plus bomb squads, dog squads, and even horse-mounted units.
Special teams will patrol beaches and immersion sites, working closely with local Ganesh mandals to keep celebrations peaceful.
Traffic diversions to be in place
Heads up if you're heading out—traffic diversions are planned across Mumbai to help processions move smoothly.
Watchtowers, public announcements, and plainclothes cops will also be in action so everyone can enjoy the festival without worries.