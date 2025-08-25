OpenAI launches learning accelerator in India, distributes ChatGPT licenses

OpenAI has launched a learning accelerator in India, partnering with IIT Madras and other educational institutions. The initiative aims to provide educators with artificial intelligence (AI) tools, research, and training. The project is backed by a funding of $500,000 from the ChatGPT-maker. As part of this effort, OpenAI plans to distribute 500,000 ChatGPT licenses to educators and students across the country.

Research collaboration Research collaboration with IIT Madras The partnership with IIT Madras will see long-term studies on how AI can enhance learning outcomes and innovate teaching methods. These studies will be aligned with insights from cognitive neuroscience. The findings of this research will be shared openly, contributing to future product development by OpenAI. This collaboration highlights India's position as one of the largest user base of ChatGPT globally.

Leadership appointment Appointment of head of education for India and Asia Pacific To further its commitment to education through AI in India and the Asia Pacific, the firm has appointed Raghav Gupta as its Head of Education for these regions. Gupta has over 20 years of experience in education and consumer technology, having previously served as Managing Director for India and Asia Pacific at Coursera. In his new role, he will lead OpenAI's efforts to promote AI in education and make its tools accessible to educators, students, and researchers across India.

Distribution strategy Training and access to ChatGPT for educators and students In the next six months, OpenAI plans to distribute around 500,000 ChatGPT licenses and training sessions to educators and students across India. This will be done via partnerships with the Ministry of Education (MoE), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and ARISE member schools.

Educational enhancement Collaborations with MoE and AICTE OpenAI has partnered with the MoE to offer ChatGPT access for teachers in government schools (Classes 1-12). This will support lesson planning, student engagement, as well as improved educational outcomes. The pact with AICTE is aimed at offering ChatGPT access to technical institutes across India, enhancing digital skills and employability through practical use of AI.