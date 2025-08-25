Next Article
How to manage your EPF account on Umang app
Good news for anyone with an EPF account: the Employees's Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) offers a range of services on the Umang app, making it easy to manage your PF online.
Now, you can file and track claims, download your Universal Account Number (UAN) card, apply for scheme certificates, and even check a three-month summary of your PF transactions—all from your phone.
You can also use face authentication for UAN tasks
To raise or track claims, just log in with your mobile number and MPIN.
Downloading your UAN card is as easy as entering your date of birth.
Plus, since August 2025, you can use Aadhaar-based face authentication right in the app for UAN-related tasks—no more paperwork or ID hassles.
It's all about making EPF management faster and more secure for everyone on the go.