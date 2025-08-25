OpenAI to provide free ChatGPT licenses to Indian educators

OpenAI's education push in India

Licenses will reach government school teachers, K-12 educators, and tech institutes through partners like the Ministry of Education and AICTE.

OpenAI also named Raghav Gupta (ex-Coursera) as Head of Education for India & APAC, invested $500K in an AI education study with IIT Madras, and plans to open its first India office in New Delhi later this year.