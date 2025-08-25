Next Article
OpenAI to provide free ChatGPT licenses to Indian educators
OpenAI is rolling out five lakh free ChatGPT licenses for students and educators across India over the next six months.
The move, part of their Learning Accelerator program, aims to bring AI-powered learning tools into more classrooms by teaming up with schools and government bodies.
OpenAI's education push in India
Licenses will reach government school teachers, K-12 educators, and tech institutes through partners like the Ministry of Education and AICTE.
OpenAI also named Raghav Gupta (ex-Coursera) as Head of Education for India & APAC, invested $500K in an AI education study with IIT Madras, and plans to open its first India office in New Delhi later this year.