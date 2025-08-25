Next Article
Cop booked for beating street dog, 3yrs after incident
An FIR has been filed against a Delhi Police officer for allegedly beating a street dog in Jafrabad back in January 2022.
This step comes after animal rights activists kept pushing for action, and a local court ordered the police to act—three years after the incident actually happened.
Court orders action after video evidence surfaces
The case picked up again when video evidence of the assault surfaced, showing the officer hitting the motionless dog, later named 'Jaffy' by locals.
Jaffy suffered serious injuries and needed care at an animal hospital.
The complainants say they reported it right away but saw no real response until now.
The court has asked senior police officials to ensure proper investigation, while internal checks are still ongoing.