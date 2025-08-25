'He should be hanged': Daughter on father-in-law set ablaze

Nisha demands justice for her father

Sandeep, who has a history of attacking family members (including his own mother), was arrested a few days later and is now facing murder charges.

Nisha is determined to get justice for her father, sharing that "He tried to kill me once, too. He burnt my father alive; he should be hanged. I want him dead," she said, fighting back tears.

The tragedy highlights how dangerous domestic violence can be and why stronger protections for victims are so important.