'He should be hanged': Daughter on father-in-law set ablaze
A heartbreaking incident in New Delhi saw 60-year-old auto driver Ranveer Singh lose his life after his son-in-law, Sandeep, set him on fire.
This happened on August 16, when Singh tried to protect his daughter Nisha from being forced back into an abusive marriage.
Nisha had left Sandeep because of repeated violence.
Nisha demands justice for her father
Sandeep, who has a history of attacking family members (including his own mother), was arrested a few days later and is now facing murder charges.
Nisha is determined to get justice for her father, sharing that "He tried to kill me once, too. He burnt my father alive; he should be hanged. I want him dead," she said, fighting back tears.
The tragedy highlights how dangerous domestic violence can be and why stronger protections for victims are so important.