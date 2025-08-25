Next Article
Why Delhi HC reversed order to disclose Modi's degree
The Delhi High Court has canceled a 2016 order that asked Delhi University to reveal Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 1978 Bachelor of Arts degree records.
The judge said academic records count as personal info under the RTI Act, so they can't be made public just because someone is a public figure.
Court's decision on degree matter
The court pointed out that you don't need a specific degree to hold public office and reminded everyone there's a difference between what people are curious about and what really serves the public interest.
The university confirmed Modi's degree exists but argued it shouldn't be shared.
This decision underscores the court's emphasis on protecting privacy and ensuring that transparency is not misused for political point-scoring or sensationalism.