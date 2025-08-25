Next Article
Andhra Pradesh auto drivers protest free bus rides for women
Autorickshaw drivers across Andhra Pradesh are protesting the state's new 'Stree Shakti' scheme, which gives women and transgender people free bus travel.
Drivers say this move is hurting their already shrinking earnings by taking away passengers, especially since many are also competing with app-based services like Rapido and Ola.
Drivers threaten to sell autos
Drivers have staged strikes and rallies in Bhimavaram and Jangareddygudem and neighboring villages in Eluru district, demanding the scheme be scrapped.
Some drivers say business has gotten so tough they're thinking of selling their autos.
The government launched 'Stree Shakti' on August 15 to boost gender equality and support social inclusion.