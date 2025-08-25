Zimbabwe's second-highest run-scorer Brendan Taylor set for ODI return

Brendan Taylor , the star wicketkeeper-batter, is all set to make his ODI comeback for Zimbabwe . He will be part of the squad in the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. Brendan recently returned to international cricket after serving a ban for breaching the ICC's anti-corruption code. He featured in the Bulawayo Test against New Zealand. His last ODI appearance was against Ireland in September 2021.

Selector's statement Delighted to welcome Brendan back: David Mutendera David Mutendera, Zimbabwe convener of selectors, expressed his delight at Taylor's return to the ODI squad. Welcoming Taylor back ahead of the series opener, he said, "We are delighted to welcome Brendan back into the fold. His experience and quality are invaluable, especially in pressure situations, and his presence will no doubt lift the dressing room."

Coach's outlook Taylor's return to international cricket Before the New Zealand Test, Taylor had not played competitive cricket since his sudden retirement in September 2021. The terms of his ban prevented him from practicing with national or domestic teams. Earlier this month, Taylor scored 44 and 7 in the 2nd Test, as the Kiwis hammered Zimbabwe by an innings and 359 runs. He owns 2,371 Test runs, the fourth-most for Zimbabwe in the format.

ODIs Second-most ODI runs for Zimbabwe Since making his debut in 2004, Taylor has been a batting stalwart for Zimbabwe. The 39-year-old has the second-most runs for them in the format. He also owns 6,684 runs from 205 ODIs at an average of 35.55. The tally includes 11 hundreds and 39 half-centuries. He will certainly have an eye on the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Team composition Zimbabwe announce squad for ODIs For the two ODIs against Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe have announced a 16-man squad led by Craig Ervine. The two sides will lock horns in Harare on August 29 and 31. The teams will also play three T20Is at the same venue on September 3, 6, and 7. Along with Taylor's return, the likes of Clive Madande, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans, and uncapped seamer Ernest Masuku have been included in the squad.