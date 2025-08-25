Who is the youngest Australian with an ODI fifer?

Australia spinner Cooper Connolly set multiple records with a match-winning five-wicket haul against South Africa . The young left-arm spinner took five wickets for just 22 runs in his team's final ODI against South Africa at Mackay's Great Barrier Reef Arena on Sunday. His performance led Australia to a massive 276-run victory over the Proteas. Connolly is now the youngest Aussie with an ODI fifer.

#1 Cooper Connolly: 22 years and 2 days At 22 years and 2 days, Connolly has become the youngest Australian bowler with a five-wicket haul in ODIs. Connolly's remarkable spell of 6-0-22-5 has surpassed the previous best by an Australian spinner in men's ODIs, which was held by Brad Hogg. As per Cricbuzz, Connolly also became the second Australian left-arm finger-spinner with an ODI fifer.

Do you know? Best figures by an Australian spinner against SA Connolly now owns the best figures by an Aussie spinner against South Africa in ODI cricket. He broke the record of legend Shane Warne, who took 4/29 from 10 overs in June 1999.