Cooper Connolly breaks this prominent ODI record with fifer: Details

In a stunning display of talent, Cooper Connolly has shattered a 20-year-old record for the best bowling figures by an Australian spinner in men's One Day Internationals (ODIs) . The young left-arm spinner took five wickets for just 22 runs in his team's third and final ODI against South Africa at Mackay's Great Barrier Reef Arena on Sunday. His performance led Australia to a massive 276-run victory over South Africa.

Record-breaking feat Connolly surpasses Hogg's record Connolly's remarkable spell of 6-0-22-5 has surpassed the previous best by an Australian spinner in men's ODIs, which was held by Brad Hogg. The veteran cricketer had achieved bowling figures of 10-0-32-5 against West Indies in Melbourne back in January 2005. Connolly's performance also earned him a spot among Australia's elite spinners with a five-wicket haul in ODIs, including legends like Shane Warne and Adam Zampa.

Information Youngest Aussie bowler to claim an ODI fifer At 22 years and 2 days, Connolly has become the youngest Australian bowler to take a fifer, going past Craig McDermott, who took a fifer at 22 years and 204 days against Pakistan in 1987.

More records Records made by the spinner versus SA in ODIs Connolly has recorded the 3rd-best bowling figures in an ODI against South Africa. He is only behind Andy Bichel (5/19) and Brett Lee (5/22). Connolly now owns the best figures by an Aussie spinner against SA in ODIs. He broke the record of Shane Warne, who took 4/29 from 10 overs in June 1999.

Match details Australia's historic win, South Africa's biggest ODI defeat Australia's victory over South Africa was not just a win but also a historic defeat for the latter. It was SA's biggest-ever loss in ODI history, surpassing their previous heaviest defeat by 243 runs against India at Eden Gardens, Kolkata in 2023. Australia's batting lineup also put up an impressive show, scoring 431/2 while batting first. SA faltered in the run chase and were folded for just 155. Despite this defeat, the visitors walk away with the series win (2-1).