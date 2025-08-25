Sanju Samson clocks 42-ball hundred ahead of Asia Cup: Details

Star Indian batter Sanju Samson has sent a strong message to the Indian team management with his explosive century in the Kerala Cricket League. Opening for Kochi Blue Tigers, he scored an impressive 121 runs off 51 balls against Aries Kollam Sailors (14 fours, 7 sixes). His efforts meant Kochi accomplished the massive 237-run target on the final ball. This knock could well boost Samson's chances of getting a place in the Indian XI for the upcoming T20 Asia Cup.

Selection impact Strong response from Samson after previous disappointing performance The century against Aries Kollam Sailors was a strong response from Samson, especially after his disappointing performance at No. 6 in the previous match. He had scored just 13 runs off 22 balls for Kochi Blue Tigers against Alleppey Ripples. However, this time he opened the innings and made a mark with his explosive batting style.

Performance review Samson's position in Team India raises concerns Samson's blistering knock comes as a major boost for him ahead of the Asia Cup. The 30-year-old was picked in India's 15-member squad for the tournament but there are doubts over his position. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar has hinted that Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma could open the innings, leaving Samson to bat in the middle or sit out altogether.

IPL uncertainty Uncertain future with Rajasthan Royals in IPL Samson's future with Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) also remains uncertain. He is expected to leave the franchise via trade or be released ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Despite being among six players retained by the Royals before the last mega auction, he only played nine out of 14 matches in IPL 2025 due to a side strain.