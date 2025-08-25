Sanju Samson clocks 42-ball hundred ahead of Asia Cup: Details
What's the story
Star Indian batter Sanju Samson has sent a strong message to the Indian team management with his explosive century in the Kerala Cricket League. Opening for Kochi Blue Tigers, he scored an impressive 121 runs off 51 balls against Aries Kollam Sailors (14 fours, 7 sixes). His efforts meant Kochi accomplished the massive 237-run target on the final ball. This knock could well boost Samson's chances of getting a place in the Indian XI for the upcoming T20 Asia Cup.
Selection impact
Strong response from Samson after previous disappointing performance
The century against Aries Kollam Sailors was a strong response from Samson, especially after his disappointing performance at No. 6 in the previous match. He had scored just 13 runs off 22 balls for Kochi Blue Tigers against Alleppey Ripples. However, this time he opened the innings and made a mark with his explosive batting style.
Performance review
Samson's position in Team India raises concerns
Samson's blistering knock comes as a major boost for him ahead of the Asia Cup. The 30-year-old was picked in India's 15-member squad for the tournament but there are doubts over his position. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar has hinted that Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma could open the innings, leaving Samson to bat in the middle or sit out altogether.
IPL uncertainty
Uncertain future with Rajasthan Royals in IPL
Samson's future with Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) also remains uncertain. He is expected to leave the franchise via trade or be released ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Despite being among six players retained by the Royals before the last mega auction, he only played nine out of 14 matches in IPL 2025 due to a side strain.
Career stats
Samson's mixed numbers in recent T20Is
Samson, who has been a key player for India in recent T20Is, has had a mixed bag of performances lately. Last year, he became the first player to score three T20I centuries in a calendar year. However, he also has five ducks in his last 14 T20I innings. Overall, he boasts 861 runs across 42 T20Is at an average and strike rate of 25.32 and 152.38, respectively (100s: 3, 50s: 2).