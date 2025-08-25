US Open, Aryna Sabalenka through to second round: Key stats
What's the story
Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka is through to 2025 US Open second round. The world number one ranked WTA player beat Switzerland's Rebeka Masarova in straight sets. Sabalenka won the contest 7-5, 6-1 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. With this win, Sabalenka will take on Polina Kudermetova in the 2nd round. Kudermetova progressed after Nuria Parrizas-Diaz retired midway. Here are further details and stats.
Words
'It has been an amazing atmosphere'
Speaking to the crowd after her first round win, Sabalenka said, "When I won that set point and you were cheering me, I had goosebumps. Your support means so much to me and thank you so much for coming here. It has been an amazing atmosphere." Sabalenka said she is excited to meet Kudermetova calling her a great player and a nice person.
Information
95-26 win-loss record at Grand Slams
Sabalenka has raced to a 95-26 win-loss record at Grand Slams. She is a three-time Grand Slam winner, including once at the US Open. She owns a 29-6 win-loss record at the US Open. In 2025, Sabalenka is 18-3 at Grand Slams.