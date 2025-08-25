Imam-ul-Haq slams his 3rd century in One Day Cup: Stats
What's the story
Yorkshire secured qualification for the knockout stages of the Metro Bank One Day Cup after winning six out of their seven matches. The team was led by Imam-ul-Haq and James Wharton, who put up a second-wicket partnership of 196 runs in 33 overs against Sussex at Hove. Imam scored an impressive century while Wharton contributed with his List A best score. This was Imam's 3rd century of the tournament and his 5th fifty-plus score.
Match details
Imam-ul-Haq and Wharton guide Yorkshire to a successful run-chase
Despite a mid-innings collapse, Yorkshire (286/4) managed to chase down a 285-run target with 14 balls to spare. Imam-ul-Haq scored a brilliant 106 off 105 balls, hitting 10 fours and three sixes. Wharton, on the other hand, scored his List A best of 85 off 103 balls. However, their inability to accelerate at one point put Yorkshire under pressure as they lost both batsmen in successive overs.
Tourney stats
Looking at Imam's performances in ongoing One Day Cup
Imam started the One Day Cup with a 55-run score versus Warwickshire. Thereafter, he hit his career-best List A score with a 159-run effort versus Northants. Imam hit a second successive hundred, hammering 117 versus Lancashire. He hit a 3rd straight fifty-plus score, hitting 55* versus Middlesex. He missed out in the next contest, scoring 22 versus Durham. Lastly, he has hit 106 versus Sussex.
Information
Imam averages 102.60 in this season's One Day Cup: Stats
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 6 outings, Imam owns 513 runs at a splendid 102.60. In addition to three tons, he has smashed two fifties. His strike rate of 95.70 is on the higher side. He has hit 60 fours and 10 sixes.