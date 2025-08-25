Imam owns 513 runs at a splendid 102.60 (Image Source: X/@YorkshireCCC)

Imam-ul-Haq slams his 3rd century in One Day Cup: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:33 am Aug 25, 202512:33 am

Yorkshire secured qualification for the knockout stages of the Metro Bank One Day Cup after winning six out of their seven matches. The team was led by Imam-ul-Haq and James Wharton, who put up a second-wicket partnership of 196 runs in 33 overs against Sussex at Hove. Imam scored an impressive century while Wharton contributed with his List A best score. This was Imam's 3rd century of the tournament and his 5th fifty-plus score.