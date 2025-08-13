One-Day Cup: Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq slams 2nd successive century for Yorkshire
What's the story
Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq played a stellar innings of 117 runs off 124 balls, leading Yorkshire to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Lancashire in the ongoing Metro Bank One-Day Cup. The match was held at Clifton Park in York. This is Yorkshire's third consecutive win and they are now on top of Group B with an unbeaten record. Here are further details.
Match details
A solid effort from Lancashire
Lancashire, batting first, posted a total of 294 for seven wickets. Michael Jones was the star performer for them with an aggressive knock of 102 runs off 88 balls. However, Yorkshire's response was led by Imam-ul-Haq and Will Luxton who put up a crucial partnership of 153 runs for the second wicket. Luxton scored a quick-fire 77 off just 63 balls.
Player performance
Leading run-scorer of the tournament
As per ESPNcricinfo, Imam-ul-Haq's innings included 10 fours and five sixes, taking his total runs in this season's One-Day Cup to 331. He is now the leading run-scorer of the tournament. This was his second consecutive century after a career-best 159 against Northamptonshire last Friday. He averages 110.33 with his strike rate being 98.21. In addition to two tons, the southpaw also owns a fifty.
Information
Century in the previous match as well
In Yorkshire's previous match against Northamptonshire, Imam-ul-Haq scored a brilliant 159 runs. This was Imam's highest score in List A cricket, with his previous notable score being 151 against England in 2019. The 159-run knock from the batter's blade also marked his entry into the 5,000-run club in List A cricket.
Information
13th century in List A cricket for Imam-ul-Haq
The knock of 117 against Lancashire is Imam-ul-Haq's 13th hundred in List A cricket. He also owns 34 fifties. Nine of his 34 13 List A tons have come for Pakistan in ODIs.