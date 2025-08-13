One-Day Cup: Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq slams 2nd successive century for Yorkshire

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq played a stellar innings of 117 runs off 124 balls, leading Yorkshire to a comfortable seven-wicket win over Lancashire in the ongoing Metro Bank One-Day Cup. The match was held at Clifton Park in York. This is Yorkshire's third consecutive win and they are now on top of Group B with an unbeaten record. Here are further details.

Match details A solid effort from Lancashire Lancashire, batting first, posted a total of 294 for seven wickets. Michael Jones was the star performer for them with an aggressive knock of 102 runs off 88 balls. However, Yorkshire's response was led by Imam-ul-Haq and Will Luxton who put up a crucial partnership of 153 runs for the second wicket. Luxton scored a quick-fire 77 off just 63 balls.

Player performance Leading run-scorer of the tournament As per ESPNcricinfo, Imam-ul-Haq's innings included 10 fours and five sixes, taking his total runs in this season's One-Day Cup to 331. He is now the leading run-scorer of the tournament. This was his second consecutive century after a career-best 159 against Northamptonshire last Friday. He averages 110.33 with his strike rate being 98.21. In addition to two tons, the southpaw also owns a fifty.

Information Century in the previous match as well In Yorkshire's previous match against Northamptonshire, Imam-ul-Haq scored a brilliant 159 runs. This was Imam's highest score in List A cricket, with his previous notable score being 151 against England in 2019. The 159-run knock from the batter's blade also marked his entry into the 5,000-run club in List A cricket.