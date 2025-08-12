Ayush Mhatre appointed Mumbai captain for Buchi Babu Tournament

Ayush Mhatre, India's talented Under-19 batter, has been appointed the captain of Mumbai for the upcoming Buchi Babu Tournament in Tamil Nadu, starting August 18. This comes after Mhatre's stellar performance, where he scored two consecutive centuries against England Under-19 while leading India in Youth Tests. The annual red-ball tournament will feature stars from across the country. Here are further details.

Team composition Suved Parker named vice-captain While Mahtre will lead the Mumbai side, batter Suved Parker has been named his deputy. The squad also features Sarfaraz Khan and his younger brother Musheer, both promising middle-order batters. According to The Times of India, Angkrish Raghuvanshi had to pull out owing to a thumb injury sustained during the ongoing tour of England with Mumbai Emerging Team.

Future plans Mhatre primed as future captain Mhatre shot to fame during the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. He bolstered the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting order that looked flat in the first half. Mhatre is currently training with the India Under-19 squad at BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. He is also set to lead the India Under-19 team on the Australian tour, starting September 21.

Information A look at his stats Mhatre slammed 240 runs from seven games at a strike rate of 188.97 in his debut IPL season. He is coming off two centuries in the England Youth Test series. In nine First-Class games, the dasher has racked up 504 runs at 31.50.