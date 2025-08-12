Hundred: Tymal Mills barred from displaying OnlyFans logo on bat
What's the story
England seamer Tymal Mills has been barred from displaying a logo displaying his OnlyFans account on his bat during The Hundred tournament. The decision was made by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), which deemed that OnlyFans does not fit with the family-friendly ethos of The Hundred. Mills, who is the leading all-time men's wicket-taker in The Hundred, is yet to display the logo in any of his appearances this season.
Reaction
Mills yet to comment
Mills has not publicly made any comment on the ECB's decision to ban the logo. Notably, OnlyFans is an online platform is known for hosting adult content. It can be monetized by posting photos, videos, and live streams. However, Mills had previously stated that the material on his channel was "completely safe." He had also said that his content would offer subscribers "a closer, more personal look into life as a professional cricketer."
Tournament
Stellar start to The Hundred
Mills had a stellar performance in Southern Brave's opening match of The Hundred last week. He took three wickets for 22 runs and scored 8 runs to help his team beat Manchester Originals by one wicket. He returned wicketless against Birmingham Phoenix. As mentioned, Mills currently leads the wicket tally in Men's Hundred. He has taken 46 wickets from 32 matches at an average of 16.76. Adil Rashid is the only other player with over 40 wickets.