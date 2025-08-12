Mills is the leading wicket-taker in The Hundred

Hundred: Tymal Mills barred from displaying OnlyFans logo on bat

England seamer Tymal Mills has been barred from displaying a logo displaying his OnlyFans account on his bat during The Hundred tournament. The decision was made by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), which deemed that OnlyFans does not fit with the family-friendly ethos of The Hundred. Mills, who is the leading all-time men's wicket-taker in The Hundred, is yet to display the logo in any of his appearances this season.