Women's World Cup 2025: Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium dropped as venue

Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium has been dropped from the schedule of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The Karnataka government has reportedly denied permission for the matches, citing safety concerns. The decision comes after a judicial commission report flagged serious security lapses in a stampede that occurred during the 2025 Indian Premier League victory parade on June 4. The celebrations resulted in the demise of 11 people, with over 50 injured.

Reaction KSCA expresses disappointment According to a report by India Today, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) expressed its disappointment at the decision, noting that the stadium has successfully hosted over 750 matches and numerous IPL seasons without any incidents. "Even our request to host matches without spectators was turned down," a KSCA official said. The official clarified that the June 4 event was privately organized and not a cricket match.

Safety concerns Commission report on stadium safety In July, the Karnataka cabinet approved the Justice John Michael D'Cunha judicial commission's report on the stampede outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium. The commission held several parties responsible for "gross negligence and dereliction of duty," including IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), event management company DNA Entertainment, and Bengaluru Police officers. The commission's report, submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, noted that all key stakeholders proceeded with the event despite knowing safe crowd management was impossible.

Accountability IPL stampede investigation findings The stampede took place around 3:25pm on June 4 during a felicitation event for RCB's IPL victory. The event was held on the same day as a state government function for the IPL victory at Vidhana Soudha, less than a kilometer away from the stadium. This further complicated crowd management efforts. Only 79 police personnel were deployed inside the stadium with none outside, despite a huge turnout. No ambulances were present at the venue, and senior officials responded late.