Karnataka approves stampede probe report; RCB, cops to face action
What's the story
The Karnataka cabinet has approved the Justice John Michael D'Cunha judicial commission's report on the June 4 stampede outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, India Today reported. The incident left 11 dead and over 50 injured. The commission held several parties responsible for "gross negligence and dereliction of duty," including Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), event management company DNA Entertainment, and Bengaluru Police officers.
Event details
Event for RCB coincided with another state function
The stampede took place around 3:25pm during a felicitation event for RCB's IPL victory. The event was held on the same day as a state government function for the IPL victory at Vidhana Soudha, less than a kilometer away from the stadium. This further complicated crowd management efforts. The commission's report, submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah last week, noted that all key stakeholders proceeded with the event despite knowing safe crowd management was impossible.
Investigation findings
Lapses in planning, coordination, and crowd control
The one-man judicial commission was constituted after the Karnataka High Court took suo motu cognizance of the incident. The probe found serious lapses in planning, coordination, and crowd control. Only 79 police personnel were deployed inside the stadium with none outside, despite a huge turnout. No ambulances were present at the venue, and senior officials responded late to the incident.
Action approved
Report based on site inspections, eyewitness testimonies
Furthermore, the joint commissioner of police reached the scene nearly 30 minutes post-stampede, while the city police commissioner was informed two hours later. The report was compiled after site inspections, hearings, and testimonies from eyewitnesses, government representatives, and police officials. Based on these findings, the cabinet has now cleared legal and departmental action against RCB, KSCA, and DNA Entertainment, as well as senior police officers under scrutiny.