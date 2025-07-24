Karnataka approves stampede probe report; RCB, cops to face action   

The Karnataka cabinet has approved the Justice John Michael D'Cunha judicial commission's report on the June 4 stampede outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, India Today reported. The incident left 11 dead and over 50 injured. The commission held several parties responsible for "gross negligence and dereliction of duty," including Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), event management company DNA Entertainment, and Bengaluru Police officers.

Event details Event for RCB coincided with another state function The stampede took place around 3:25pm during a felicitation event for RCB's IPL victory. The event was held on the same day as a state government function for the IPL victory at Vidhana Soudha, less than a kilometer away from the stadium. This further complicated crowd management efforts. The commission's report, submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah last week, noted that all key stakeholders proceeded with the event despite knowing safe crowd management was impossible.

Investigation findings Lapses in planning, coordination, and crowd control The one-man judicial commission was constituted after the Karnataka High Court took suo motu cognizance of the incident. The probe found serious lapses in planning, coordination, and crowd control. Only 79 police personnel were deployed inside the stadium with none outside, despite a huge turnout. No ambulances were present at the venue, and senior officials responded late to the incident.