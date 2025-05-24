What's the story

A pre-poll survey has predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could win a clear majority in the Karnataka Assembly elections if they were held now. This would be a first for the party in the state.

The survey was conducted by Hyderabad-based People's Pulse and Codemo Technologies and involved 10,481 respondents across Karnataka.

It predicts a BJP victory with 136 to 159 seats in the 224-member Assembly.