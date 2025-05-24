Sena (UBT) open to MNS alliance for upcoming civic polls
What's the story
The Shiv Sena (UBT) has expressed its willingness to form an alliance with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray.
Sanjay Raut, a prominent leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), said that the party is positive about the alliance for the sake of Marathi people.
"Uddhavji's stand regarding an alliance with Raj Thackeray for the sake of the Marathi people is 'manase' and 'dil se' (from mind and heart)," Raut said, playing on MNS's pronunciation in Marathi.
Election backdrop
Local body elections fuel speculation of alliance
The speculation of a possible alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS has been gaining ground in Maharashtra's political circles.
This comes ahead of the local body elections later this year, including for major civic corporations in Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Nagpur, and Pune.
Both Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray have hinted at overlooking "trivial issues" for the greater good of Marathi identity and unity.
Proposal demand
MNS leader calls for concrete proposal from Sena (UBT)
Meanwhile, senior MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande has said that Raj Thackeray would consider an alliance if a concrete proposal is put forward.
Deshpande recalled previous attempts at tie-ups with Shiv Sena (UBT), which he claimed ended in betrayal.
He said, "If the Shiv Sena (UBT) feels an alliance with the MNS is possible, they should come forward with a substantial proposal."
Historical context
Raj Thackeray's past with Shiv Sena
Raj Thackeray had left the undivided Shiv Sena in 2005 and formed his own party the next year.
The two parties have since followed different paths, with MNS sometimes joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a rival of Uddhav-led Shiv Sena (UBT).
The possibility of an alliance between these estranged cousins has been a hot topic in Maharashtra politics for some time now.