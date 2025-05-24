What's the story

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has expressed its willingness to form an alliance with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray.

Sanjay Raut, a prominent leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), said that the party is positive about the alliance for the sake of Marathi people.

"Uddhavji's stand regarding an alliance with Raj Thackeray for the sake of the Marathi people is 'manase' and 'dil se' (from mind and heart)," Raut said, playing on MNS's pronunciation in Marathi.