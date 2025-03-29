What's the story

Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal recently claimed there were no power cuts in the capital during his party's tenure over the last 10 years.

However, this statement was bashed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which shared figures to refute his claim.

Kejriwal, in a post on X, said his government had freed Delhi from power cuts over the last 10 years and alleged that frequent blackouts have returned since the BJP government took charge.