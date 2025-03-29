BJP refutes Kejriwal's claim of no power cuts in Delhi
What's the story
Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal recently claimed there were no power cuts in the capital during his party's tenure over the last 10 years.
However, this statement was bashed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which shared figures to refute his claim.
Kejriwal, in a post on X, said his government had freed Delhi from power cuts over the last 10 years and alleged that frequent blackouts have returned since the BJP government took charge.
Data dispute
Delhi's Power Minister counters Kejriwal's statement
Delhi's Power Minister Ashish Sood countered Kejriwal's allegations with statistics from 2024 and the last 12 months of AAP's tenure.
As per the data published on social media, Delhi witnessed about 21,600 power cuts of over an hour in AAP's last year in power.
The minister even calculated a daily average of at least 60 power cuts of over an hour each day in different parts of the city.
Political backdrop
Delhi's electricity issue: A recurring political controversy
Electricity has been a contentious political issue in Delhi for years.
When Kejriwal entered politics, he initially attacked Congress's Sheila Dikshit's government on power supply and alleged that power companies were overcharging consumers. He even promised a halving of electricity rates.
The current BJP government under Rekha Gupta has also made its intentions clear: it will continue power subsidies for consumers.