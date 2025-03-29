Telangana to provide free rice to 84% of its population
What's the story
The Telangana government has announced a new scheme of free fine rice distribution, starting from Ugadi, the state's New Year. The program will cover 84% of the state's population.
Uttam Kumar Reddy, Minister for Irrigation, Food & Civil Supplies (Telangana), made the announcement on Friday.
He credited Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for her role in introducing the Food Security Act and ensuring food access for all citizens.
Quality assurance
Reddy addresses concerns over ration quality
Reddy spoke about the quality of rations provided under the Public Distribution System (PDS) in both the Central and State Governments.
He said that even after years of implementation, the rations supplied were many a time not of appropriate quality.
"Many times I pointed out that the ration being supplied to the poor under PDS are not of appropriate quality," he said.
Quality enhancement
Initiative to improve food grain quality
Reddy pointed out that under CM Revanth Reddy's leadership, Telangana will improve the quality of food grains given to beneficiaries.
"Now that we have got a chance to enhance the quality...we are going to give free fine rice," he said.
He called it a "historic step forward" in ensuring food security for vulnerable sections of society.
Inclusivity
Initiative aligns with Rahul Gandhi's vision of inclusive growth
Reddy also connected the free rice scheme to Rahul Gandhi's idea of inclusive growth.
He reiterated, "The fruits of growth must be enjoyed by all sections of society, especially the poor and the weak."
Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLCs staged a protest at the Telangana Legislative Council on Thursday against the Congress government over farmers' issues, alleging that the state government cheated farmers in the name of a loan waiver.