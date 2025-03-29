What's the story

The Telangana government has announced a new scheme of free fine rice distribution, starting from Ugadi, the state's New Year. The program will cover 84% of the state's population.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, Minister for Irrigation, Food & Civil Supplies (Telangana), made the announcement on Friday.

He credited Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for her role in introducing the Food Security Act and ensuring food access for all citizens.