Summarize Simplifying... In short Singer Diljit Dosanjh has been advised not to perform songs promoting alcohol at his Chandigarh concert, following similar restrictions in Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

The Chandigarh Commission for Protection of Child Rights also warned against serving alcohol to minors at the event.

Previously, Dosanjh altered lyrics to comply with restrictions and even suggested a nationwide alcohol ban during a concert in Ahmedabad.

Diljit Dosanjh will perform in Chandigarh on December 14

After Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Diljit can't sing 'alcohol songs' in Chandigarh

By Tanvi Gupta 02:57 pm Dec 12, 202402:57 pm

What's the story Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has been advised by the Chandigarh Child Rights Commission to not sing songs that reference alcohol and violence at his upcoming concert in the city. The commission has also prohibited him from changing or tweaking the lyrics of these songs—a trick he used in Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. The advisory was issued ahead of his Saturday (December 14) performance as part of his Dil-Luminati India tour.

Advisory details

Commission's concerns over the negative impact on youth

The commission's advisory specifically named songs such as Patiala Peg, 5 Taara, and Case. It stressed that Dosanjh shouldn't change the lyrics to get around the restrictions. The body was worried that such songs could adversely affect the mindset of the youth and prompt them to drink. Further, Dosanjh was advised against calling kids on stage during his performance due to the risk of loud music and flashing lights.

Alcohol restrictions

Commission's stance on alcohol consumption at concerts

Shipra Bansal, Chairperson of Chandigarh's Commission for Protection of Child Rights, raised concerns over children's safety at concerts. "Concerts go on till very late at night and there is a high possibility of a supply of alcohol. Alcohol should not be served to children below 18 years of age," she told ANI. The commission also urged organizers to ensure no one under the legal drinking age is served alcohol at the concert venue.

Singer's reaction

Dosanjh's response to previous restrictions and future concerts

Earlier, the Telangana government had raised similar concerns ahead of Dosanjh's concert in Hyderabad on November 15. He responded by changing 'daaru' to 'coke' and 'theka' to 'hotel' in his songs. At a later concert in Ahmedabad, he called for a nationwide ban on alcohol sales and promised not to sing songs referring to liquor or violence if India became a 'dry country.' His Dil-Luminati Tour will end with a performance in Guwahati on December 29.