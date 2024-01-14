Delhi: Dense fog returns, zero visibility affects flight, train operations

1/5

India 2 min read

Delhi: Dense fog returns, zero visibility affects flight, train operations

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 12:54 pm Jan 14, 202412:54 pm

Dense fog returned to North India, with zero visibility recorded in Delhi

Dense fog returned to several places in North India, including the national capital, Delhi, on Sunday, causing zero visibility. This also delayed several flights at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, while at least 22 trains to Delhi from various states were also running late. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued weather warnings, predicting cold wave conditions and thick fog to linger on in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Bihar, and East Uttar Pradesh.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

Delhi recorded the coldest morning of the season on Saturday, with the mercury dropping to 3.6 degrees Celsius. The impact of the coldwave extended beyond Delhi, as neighboring states such as Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal experienced similar weather woes. Heavy fog on the Indo-Gangetic Plain and sub-zero temperatures in the hills have made commuting extremely difficult. This resulted in severe disruption of flight operations at Delhi's airport. Neighboring states also reported delays in flight and train operations.

3/5

Zero visibility recorded across country for first time this winter

Zero visibility was recorded across parts of the country for the first time this winter, India Today reported. From Amritsar to Dibrugarh, as well as in Ganganagar, Patiala, Ambala, Chandigarh, Palam, Safdarjung, Bareilly, Lucknow, Bahraich, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Assam's Tezpur, there was zero visibility on Sunday. Very dense fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 meters, between 51 and 200 meters dense, between 201 and 500 meters moderate, and between 501 and 1,000 meters shallow.

4/5

IMD issues comprehensive weather warning

Amid the inclement weather, the IMD issued a weather warning for the day, predicting dense to very dense fog across Punjab, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh. Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are also expected to see fog in some places, while isolated regions in Rajasthan may be affected as well. The IMD also predicted cold day to severe cold day conditions in many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and a few locations in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

5/5

Commuters on highways asked to take extreme caution

Commuters on highways have been asked by the IMD to be extremely cautious and use fog lights. Due to the dangerous conditions, it is recommended to postpone journeys until visibility improves. Dense to very dense fog is likely to persist during the nighttime and morning hours until Tuesday in various parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi. Uttar Pradesh may face similar conditions until Monday, with isolated pockets experiencing dense fog on Tuesday and Wednesday.